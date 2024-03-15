Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll schedule tomorrow

New-Delhi: The Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024 and some state assemblies tomorrow (16th March) at 3 pm.

The announcement will be live streamed on the social media platforms of the Election Commission of India.

In a post on X, the ECI said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI.”

This will come a day after two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, assumed office.

The elections will be held in 543 Parliamentary constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on March 10. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 were held in seven phases, starting from April 11. The results were declared on May 23.