CM announces hike in incentive for Mission Shakti community support staff

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced hike in the incentive amount of Community Support Staff of Mission Shakti today.

Mission Shakti’s 59,509 community support staff will benefit from this government incentive funding increase.

Honoring the outstanding contribution of community support staff of Mission Shakti in the empowerment of women in the state, the CM has announced the increase in the incentive amount to encourage them.

As many as 59,509 community support staff such as MBK, CRP-CM, Bank Mitra, Prani Mitra, Krushi Mitra and Jibika Sahayika are working under Mission Shakti. According to this new announcement, all Community Support Staff working at Gram Panchayat level under Mission Shakti will be benefited. The said increased incentive amount will be implemented from the month of October 2023.

Agriculture Mitra and Animal Mitra will get a total of Rs 6,250 instead of Rs 3,750 per month.

MBK, Bank Mitra and Jibika Sahayika will get Rs 10750 per month.

CRP-CM will now get Rs 6,100 per month instead of Rs 3,600.

While the state government has decided to pay the above increased incentive amount from October, 2023, the state government has proposed to spend an additional amount of Rs. 96.51 crores.

It is worth noting that during the 5T Chairman’s visit to the districts, the community support staff met him and drew his attention to the increase in their incentive amount.