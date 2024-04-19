4.8 kgs gold worth Rs. 2.82 cr seized from Bhubaneswar airport in couple of days

Bhubaneswar: Yet again a huge amount of gold has been seized in Bhubaneswar airport, said reaiable reports in this regard on Friday. The Income Tax Department seized 3.8 kgs of gold. The price of this gold will be around 2.5 crore rupees, said reports.

The manager of a gold shop on Janpath in Bhubaneswar was detained by the Income Tax Department at the airport while he was bringing the gold. The detained person has been identified as Hansraj Deora.

Later it is worth mentioning that, the income tax department also raided that gold shop and got highly important information. This gold was going to Mumbai. Reports say that gold shops in Mumbai has links with gold shops in Bhubaneswar. The Income Tax department suspect some hawala transaction or political links in it.

Recently on April 17, at least one kilogram of gold worth Rs 71 lakh was seized while being smuggled was seized in Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The Custom Department present at the airport arrested the smuggler.

According to sources, the smuggler was hiding the gold in capsule in his body. Reportedly, while checking, no gold was found, but the security personnel present at the scene suspected something wrong due to his behaviour.

The custom department personnel detained the smuggler and initiated interrogation. During investigation, they found capsules that contained more than 1 kg of gold.

Primary investigation suggest that the smuggler has come from Thailand and was on his way to Mumbai. Further investigation into the matter is underway.