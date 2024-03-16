2 minor girls drown to death in Jajpur road of Odisha

Jajpur road: In a tragic incident as many as two girl children of the four to five age group drown in a pond in Jajpur district of Odisha. The sad incident took place in the Balunga Bandi village pond under Jajpur Road police station limits.

As per reports, the two girls had gone for playing. However, as they did not return for long, their family members searched for them and later they were found drowned in the pond.

The two little girls were rushed to the Community Health Centre at Danagadi. However, after preliminary examination, the doctors there pronounced them dead.

After getting information Police personnel from Jajpur Road reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.

A pall of gloom has descended in the local area following the sad demise of the two girls.