11 injured due to dog bite in Bonai of Odisha, hospitalized

Bonai: Reports say that as many as 11 people have been injured in dog bite in Bonai in Sundargarh district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, there is a fear of mad dogs in the Bonai. From children to adults, the dog is attacking are b and attacked on the streets.

A mad dog has been found terrorizing people in the market area. Here in almost all areas, people are terrified with mad dogs.

Let alone at night, there are allegations of dog bites during the day as well. Especially when coming and going in the lane, the dogs attack and accidents are observed.

So far 11 people have been injured by this mad dog bite. However, all of them were rescued and admitted to Bonai Medical Center. On the other hand, after receiving information about the mad dog, the forest department is trying to control it.