Young man dies as oxygen mask catches fire in hospital, check details

Kota: A 23-year-old man died allegedly after his oxygen mask caught fire at New Medical College Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday night, reported PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Sharma, a resident of Anantpura Talab.

As per the allegations of Sharma’s family members, he suffered burn injuries on his face and neck when an oxygen mask over his face allegedly caught fire after Direct Current (DC) Cardioversion shock treatment at around 10 PM yesterday. They also alleged medical negligence.

However, the hospital authorities, though confirmed that the oxygen mask caught fire, refuted the family’s allegations of negligence. They claimed that Sharma was a TB patient with GI perforation in critical condition and he was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) an hour earlier before DC shock was administered to revive him.

Meanwhile, the authorities have formed a panel of senior doctors and forensic team to probe the allegations.