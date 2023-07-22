Yasin Malik security lapse case: Tihar Jail administration suspends four officers including Deputy Superintendent

New Delhi: The Delhi prison authorities have suspended four officers in Yasin Malik security lapse case, an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, the prison authorities had launched a probe after Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is undergoing life sentence in a terror funding case, was taken to Supreme Court without following

standard operating procedure.

“In the matter of physical production of Yasin Malik before Supreme Court on July 21, the Prison Department, Delhi has suspended one Deputy Superintendent , two Assistant Superintendent and one Head Warder last night as they were found to be prima facie responsible based on preliminary inquiry,” said a senior prison official.

“Detailed inquiry is being conducted by DIG Tihar to identify any other officials who may also be responsible for the serious lapse,” the official added.

According to a senior prison official, on Friday Malik was produced physically in the Supreme Court by the officials of the Central Jail no. 7 (Tihar) and prima facie observed that it was lapse on the part of concerned Jail officials.

“The Director General (Prisons) has ordered a detailed inquiry in the matter to be conducted by Dy. Inspector General (Headquarters, prison) Rajiv Singh to fix the responsibility of erring officials. The DG had asked to submit a report within three days,” the official said.