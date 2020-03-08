Women’s Day: 7 women achievers to handle PM’s social media accounts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that seven women achievers will share their lives’ journeys and interact with the people through his social media accounts on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Greetings on the International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our ‘Nari Shakti’. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Throughout the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

On March 3, Modi had announced he would give his social media platforms to women to handle on Women’s Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that India had outstanding women achievers who had done great work in a wide range of sectors.

“Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them.”

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also greeted senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, saying she had made “noteworthy contributions” towards Rajasthan’s progress and distinguished herself as a Union Minister.

“May she lead a long and healthy life.”