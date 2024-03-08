Women’s Day: 15 all-female flights operated by Air India and AIX

New Delhi: More than 15 all-female flights of Tata owned Air India and Air India Express (AIX) were operated on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday, said CEO Campbell Wilson.

Wilson, in his letter to employees on Friday, said that the airline spent the week celebrating the achievements of women, and the women (and many men), who have championed the cause of greater gender equality in aviation over the years.

The CEO further said that this week, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore’s (CCCS) also granted approval for the merger of Air India and Vistara.

“This complements the one granted by the Competition Commission of India six months ago and, being the final competition-related approval, permits Air India and Vistara to now share detailed information to optimise our schedules, contracts and accelerate the journey to merger,” he said.

“In light of this, it is heartening to see that a key enabler of our merger has already been running full steam ahead. The project we’ve been running, involving more than 80 people over 8 months, to harmonise operating procedures and manuals across the four Tata airlines is now entering its final phase,” said Wilson.

“The cross-airline team is hard at work, having spent yesterday and today together making the final changes to documents and charting the implementation path. Alignment of procedures will expedite the safe transfer of crew and aircraft from one AOC to another, so it is a critical aspect of bringing our two LCCs, and our two FSCs, into the final state,” said Wilson.