Woman loses Rs 8 lakh while using black magic to reunite with Ex-boyfriend in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A woman lost over Rs 8 lakh while attempting black magic in order to getting former boyfriend back in life in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

According to reports, the victim, facing emotional turmoil after breakup, found strologer named Ahmed, along with his aides Abdul and Liyakhatulla on December 9. Knowing about her breakup, Ahmed claimed that black magic had been cast upon the girl, her friends, and her family, causing disturbances in her life. In order to counterpart this, the accused proposed some rituals and requested payment of Rs 501.

After the girl sent him money, Ahmed asked for photographs of her, her friends, and family members. He also proposed performing black magic rituals on her ex-boyfriend and parents for Rs. 2.4 lakhs, ensuring they would support her relationship.

In order to get her ex-boyfriend back, she sent the money. The accused again asked Rs 1.7 lakhs for performing the rituals. When the victim refused to pay, Ahmed started abusing her and threatened of revealing intimate pictures of her with her ex-boyfriend to her parents. Ahmed took nearly Rs 4.1 lakh by January 10.

Following the incident, the victim went to the nearby police station. Based on the complaint, police have initiated a probe into the matter.

