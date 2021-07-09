WhatsApp to Delhi High Court: New privacy policy on hold

New Delhi: WhatsApp Messenger told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it would not enforce its updated privacy policies until the Personal Data Protection Bill came into force.

However, the messenger also told Delhi High Court before bench of Chief justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that it will not limit functionality for users not opting for new privacy policy.

The court provided no interim protection to either Facebook or WhatsApp from Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe. The next hearing is on July 30.

It is to be noted that Delhi High Court is hearing Facebook and WhatsApp pleas challenging a single-judge bench order dismissing their pleas against the CCI decision.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing WhatsApp, submitted before a bench comprising Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, “We will not enforce it until the Data Protection Bill will come out. In our case the government is the administrator of the rules…we said okay, we will wait till the Bill.”

Salve also informed that the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has communicated to WhatsApp that it feels that its privacy policy is against the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information), Rules 2011.