West Bengal SSC Recruitment Scam: ED arrests minister Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee after continuous questioning and questioning in connection with an alleged scam in recruitment of teachers in state-run schools.

The ED officials, who grilled Chatterjee overnight in connection with the case, had started the interrogation at his residence at 8am on Friday. Later, he was being taken to the ED’s office, will be produced in court later in the day.

The team seized cash approximately Rs 21 cr, documents pertaining to around 10 properties, gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh from close associate Arpita Mukherjee’s house.

Chatterjee was the state education minister when the alleged scam took place. He was interrogated by the CBI twice, once on April 26 and then on May 18.