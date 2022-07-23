West Bengal SSC Recruitment Scam: ED arrests minister Partha Chatterjee

By WCE 1

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee after continuous questioning and questioning in connection with an alleged scam in recruitment of teachers in state-run schools.

The  ED officials, who grilled Chatterjee overnight in connection with the case, had started the interrogation at his residence at 8am on Friday. Later, he was being taken to the ED’s office, will be produced in court later in the day.

The team seized cash approximately Rs 21 cr, documents pertaining to around 10 properties, gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh from close associate Arpita Mukherjee’s house.

Chatterjee was the state education minister when the alleged scam took place. He was interrogated by the CBI twice, once on April 26 and then on May 18.

You might also like
Nation

6 dead after truck mows down kanwariyas in Hathras

State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate decreases in Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rate in India increases by Rs 850 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

World

92-year-old Reena Verma warmly welcomed on long-overdue visit to ancestral home in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.