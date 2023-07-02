WATCH: Security beefed up in Ranchi’s Harmu market, Jharkhand

Ranchi (ANI): Security was heightened in Harmu market in the capital city of Jharkhand, Ranchi after a clash erupted between two groups on July 1.

According to reliable reports, the clash started after a bike collided with another parked bike. A shopkeeper has alleged that someone has damaged his bike.

Reports further suggested that tension erupted when the shopkeeper demanded compensation from the person for the incident.

There was a huge fight between the two sides, said reliable reports. Some people have been injured in the clash said Subhanshu Jain, SP City, Ranchi.

Meanwhile it is worth mentioning that, an FIR has been registered. Legal action will be taken at the earliest and the culprits will be sent to jail, said the police.