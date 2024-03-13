Watch: Pilot Ejects safely from Tejas aircraft , parachutes to the ground

Nation
By Abhilasha
tejas aircraft crash
Jaisalmer: A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed yesterday during an operational sortie in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft.

A video has emerged on the social media, showing the fighter jet flying at a low altitude and the pilot opening the parachute and coming towards the ground.

A twitterati Sumit has shared the video on his social media platform X.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

This is the first-ever crash of a light combat aircraft in 23 years.

Meanwhile, Martin-Baker said in a tweet today, an Indian Air Force Tejas LCA Aircraft crashed during an operational training sortie near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The pilot successfully ejected using the Martin-Baker IN16G Seat.

Tejas the fighter jet uses British-manufactured, Martin Baker, zero-zero ejection seats. The seats are designed to eject pilots from zero position to a considerable height to deploy the parachutes.

The zero-zero capability was developed to help pilots escape from unrecoverable situations during low-altitude or low-speed flights as well as ground mishaps during takeoff or landing.

