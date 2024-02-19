WATCH: Major fire in Delhi, over 100 huts reduced to ashes

New Delhi: Around 130 huts were gutted in major fire in Delhi in a slum cluster in Shahbad village area, an official said in this regard.

The official in this matter further added that no one was injured in the incident.

Sharing the details with the media, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 10:17 pm on Sunday.

Further it is worth mentioning that a, “Total (of) 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused,” said Garg.

“No causality or injuries have been reported. Around 130 huts got burned,” Garg added. Further details were awaited in this matter.

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: