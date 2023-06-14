Watch: IndiGo passengers get pilot changed after 2 failed landing attempts

Mumbai: Cyclone Biparjoy is worsening and it reportedly forced an IndiGo airplane flying from Lucknow plane to make an landing in Rajasthan’s Udaipur after pilot failed to land in its destined location Mumbai.

IndiGo flight 6E 2441 carrying passengers departed from Lucknow Airport at 11.10 am and was scheduled to land in Mumbai at 1.15 pm.

However, the pilot failed to land the passenger aircraft after doing two go-arounds at the Mumbai airport. The flight then headed towards the airport in Udaipur and landed there.

While the airline claimed the pilot could not land the plane due to bad weather and had to be diverted, the passengers asserted that the pilot aborted two attempts in Mumbai and another in Udaipur before getting the plane could land safely.

Some passengers aboard demanded the airline to replace the pilot. Some even took to Twitter to file their complaints with a few tagging Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia and Indigo as well.

One of the twitter user said, “This is Indigo Flight 6E 2441. Left for Mumbai from Lucknow at 1110 and was suppose to reach at 1315, got diverted to Udaipur and landed at 1515, all passengers still sitting in the aircraft with no clear information. This is really disgraceful.”

The flight returned back to Mumbai at around 8 pm after the pilot was changed as the passengers created ruckus at the airport in Rajasthan.