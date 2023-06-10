Cyclone Biporjoy updates: Very severe cyclonic storm over east central Arabian Sea

Bhubaneswar: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours.

The cyclone lays centered at 0230 hours IST as of today, the 10th June, 2023 over the same region near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 67.4°E.

The storm is about 690 kms west of Goa, 640 kms west-southwest of Mumbai, 640 km south-south west of Porbandar and 950 kms south of Karachi.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards gradually during

next 24 hours. Then it would move gradually north-northwestwards during subsequent 3 days.

10th June: Gale wind speed reaching 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph are prevailing over

east central and adjoining areas of west central Arabian Sea becoming 130-140 kmph gusting to

155 kmph from morning. It is likely to increase further becoming 140-150 kmph gusting to 165

kmph from evening over the same region and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph likely to prevail

over adjoining areas of northeast Arabian Sea.

11th June: Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph is likely to prevail over

east central and adjoining west central Arabian Sea and becoming 135-145 kmph gusting to 160

kmph over the region form evening.

12th June: Gale wind speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph is likely to prevail over

northeast and adjoining central & northwest Arabian Sea and becoming 125-135 kmph gusting to

150 kmph from evening.

13th June: Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is likely to prevail over

central parts of north and adjoining central Arabian Sea and becoming 115-125 kmph gusting to

140 kmph from evening.

14th June: Gale wind speed reaching 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph is likely to prevail over

central parts of north Arabian Sea and becoming 95-105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph from

evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over adjoining areas of central Arabian Sea.