Uzbekistan woman found murdered in Bengaluru hotel

Bengaluru: A woman from Uzbekistan was found murdered in a hotel room in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Zareena. According to police, the woman had come to Bengaluru on a tourist visa four days ago and stayed at the hotel near BDA Bridge in Seshadripuram area.

The hotel staff were alerted by one of Zareena’s friends over the phone to check on her at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The staff knocked the door of the room for a long time, but there was no response. When the room was opened using a master key, the staff found Zareena’s dead body lying on the floor with her face covered with blood.

Immediately, the police were informed. Preliminary investigations suggested that the Uzbek woman had been murdered. Police stated that Zareena was punched on her face as injury marks were found on her body.

The police said, one Rahul Kumar had booked the room for Zareena till March 16.

The police are suspecting that she was strangulated to death.

Hotel Manager Gaurav Kumar Singh lodged a police complaint in connection with the case. The police have taken up further investigation.