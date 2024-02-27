Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed, 8 injured in Jeep-truck collision in Ballia district

Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, six people lost their lives in a jeep-truck collision that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The accident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, said reliable reports in this regard.

The accident occurred near the Sughar Chhapra area in Ballia district, under the limits of Bairiya police station. According to reports, a passenger carrying jeep collided with a pickup truck, causing the road accident in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the victims were returning to Dokti after attending a function when the accident took place.

Apart from the deceased, several other people were left injured as well. Four of them were reported to be in critical condition. The injured ones in the accident were rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, the four critical people have been referred to Varanasi.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the SP and the top officials of the local police station arrived at the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, at least six labourers died, and six others were injured after a bus collided with a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district. The incident occurred near Samadhganj when the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus was heading to Jaunpur from Prayagraj.

According to reports, five of the total the deceased died on the spot and the sixth in a district hospital. Reportedly, 12 labourers were travelling in the tractor-trolley when the accident occurred.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed all the injured labourers to the district hospital. As per official reports, all the victims hailed from Alishahpur village.