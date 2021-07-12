Uttar Pradesh: 38 killed in lightning strike in eleven districts, CM Yogi orders relief

By KalingaTV Bureau
Picture Courtesy: IANS

At least 38 people were killed in eleven districts of Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning, thunder and rain.

According to reports, the deaths occured on Sunday evening. Fourteen people died in Prayagraj, five in Kanpur Dehat, three each in Firozabad and Kaushambhi and two each in Unnao and Chitrakoot after lightning struck them.

Taking cognizance of the incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and directed the district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the tragedy struck families.

According to the government spokesman, deaths were also reported from Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Agra, Varanasi and Rae Bareli.

In Kaushambhi, the deceased have been identified as Rukma,12, Moorat Dhwaj, 50, Ramchandra, 32, and Mayank Singh,15.

In Firozabad, Hemraj, 50, and Ram Sevak, 40, were standing under a Neem tree, when they were hit by lightning, killing them on the spot. Amar Singh, 60, of Shikohabad area was also killed by lightning,

Similar incidents have been reported from Ghazipur and Ballia.

 

(IANS)

