UPPL leader found sleeping on stacks of Rs 500 notes in Assam, pic goes Viral

Guwahati: A controversial picture of a United People’s Party Liberal’s (UPPL) member sleeping with currency notes has popped up and has become a centre of discussion in Assam.

The pic of the said UPPL member identified as Benjamin Basumatary, the Village Council Development Committee Chairman (VCDC) chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, he is seen sleeping semi-nude on a bed covered with stacks of Rs 500 currency notes. Basumatary’s body is also covered with notes.

Meanwhile, UPPL Chief and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro clarified that Benjamin Basumatary had already been removed from his position by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government in February of this year.

Boro stated that Basumatary was dismissed from the Chairmanship of Bhairaguri VCDC, Udalguri, in February of this year and added that his party membership was revoked a month earlier in January.

“A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024. Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024,” Pramod Boro wrote on X.

“I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts,” he added.