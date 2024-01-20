UP police constable vandalizes E-rickshaw in Mirzapur; Gets suspended after video went viral

Mirzapur: A police constable was suspended after a video of him vandalizing an e-rickshaw went viral in Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as, Rajesh Ram, was seen breaking the glass of an e-rickshaw with a stick in the viral video.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday evening. Reportedly, the e-rickshaw was taking a turn near Bathua Shitala temple when the vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle on which Rajesh Ram was travelling.

Following the incident, Rajesh started yelling at the rickshaw driver. In the fit of rage, he took out his stick and started vandalising the e-rickshaw.

Reacting to the video on X (formerly Twitter), the Mirzapur police said the Superintendent of Police has suspended the concerned constable with immediate effect. As per the reports, a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Rajesh Ram.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.