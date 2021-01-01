Srinagar: Police in J&K’s Baramulla district on Friday said that they have recovered three “unique” Chinese grenades from an arrested militant associate.

Speaking to media told, SSP, Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said the three recovered grenades are Chinese and the recovery is first of its kind.

“Arrested militant associate, Asif Gull was tasked to kill a newly-elected municipal councillor. He has been slapped with four Public Safety Act (PSA) detention orders in the past.

“Most wanted militant, Hyder, slain last year, and another associate were in touch with Asif Gull and it repeatedly surfaced he was involved in grenade attacks, but had gone into hiding since then to undertake some task.

“In the preliminary investigation, it surfaced that Asif had even managed to move outside J&K,” the SSP said adding that he has at least 29 FIRs against him.

“Abid, his friend, a student enrolled at Jammu College went to Pakistan via Wagah Border by availing a visa and is presently running the TRF outfit as a top commander based in Pakistan and Asif was tasked to recruit youth into the outfit (TRF).

“Asif has done huge extortions in the name of Lashkar and TRF, but nobody has so far approached the police with a complaint against him because of the life threats he made.

“With his arrest, we are sure that almost eight youth have been saved from joining the TRF outfit and his stay in Srinagar is also being investigated.”

The SSP also said that questioning by joint teams of security agencies will reveal the purpose of his visit outside J&K.