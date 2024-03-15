Union Minister Arjun Munda launched e-NAM mobile app: Check details

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Arjun Munda on Friday launched e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) mobile app.

The App is integrated with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation) Inspection mobile app.

Through this app sellers and buyers will get digital benefits. Now through ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), it has been decided that with FPO, it is to be ensured that the produce of farmers reaches the people.

On this occasion the Union Minister said, “A new chapter is being added today. Through e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), it is being established that sellers and buyers get digital benefits. Now through ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), it has been decided that with FPO, it is to be ensured that the produce of farmers reaches the people…”