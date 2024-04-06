Under SVEEP 8000 voters take lessons on voting in Nagpur

New Delhi: Under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, around 8000 voters took lessons on voting at a program organised in the Kasturchand Park of Nagpur on Saturday.

Ahead of the general elections 2024, now efforts are being made to educate voters so that voter turnout can gain momentum.

Reportedly, Elite World Record and India Record Academy registered this voter literacy program of Nagpur into the world records in lieu of the maximum number of participation.

Reportedly, the District Magistrate and Returning Officer administered the oath of voter awareness to the thousands of voters present in the program. And the district election officials explained procedure of voting.

On this occasion a theme song on voting as a right ‘Adhikar Hai’ was also launched.

