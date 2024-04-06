NIA seizes incriminating documents, digital devices linked to Naxal in UP

By Himanshu
NIA seizes incriminating documents
Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized incriminating documents and several digital devices linked to Naxals from UP. ANI informed about this in an X post today.

As per reports, in a crackdown on the banned Naxal outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, the NIA conducted raids on the premises of accused and suspected persons at 11 locations in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh and one location in Kaimur district of Bihar today.

 
This was in connection with the case registered originally by the Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Uttar Pradesh, NIA said in a statement.

During the raid, several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the banned Naxal outfit were seized.

