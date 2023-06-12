Two women dead after massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad’s loni area

Ghaziabad: Two women died after a massive fire broke out at a tent godown in Ghaziabad’s Loni border area on Monday morning.

Report says, the fire took place on the ground floor of the four-storey building, where there was a godown of tents that caught fire. Some onlookers spotted the fire and informed the fire brigade at 6.52 am.

The third floor of the building was residential where 10 people were trapped. 3 fire engines were at the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire official said that around eight people have been rescued from the building after breaking the wall. All the injured were taken to the hospital immediately but two women died.

It is suspected that the fire broke out after a short circuit in the building’s ground floor.