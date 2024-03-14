Two minors among four killed after massive fire broke out at residential building in Delhi

New-Delhi: Four people lost their lives due to suffocation following a massive fire that erupted in a residential building located in the Shastri Nagar area of Delhi’s Shahdara during the early hours of Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Manoj (30) and his wife Suman (28), along with two girls aged five and three years.

According to police, they received a call at about 5.30 am about a major fire in Shashtri Nagar area of Shahdara. In response, the local police along with fire brigade, ambulance and PCR Vans rushed to the spot and rescued nine people and were sent to hospital.

More details awaited.

