Two killed after AC compressor explodes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when an air-conditioner’s compressor exploded in Telangana’s Nalgonda town on Monday.

The incident occurred in the cold storage of a fruit shop. Police said the explosion took place in New Star Fruit company in Barkatpura colony.

Shop owner Sheikh Khaleel and employee Sajid died on the spot. Four others present in the premises at the time of the blast had a narrow escape.

According to police, the explosion occurred when Khaleel and Sajid were trying to repair the air-conditioner.

Such was the impact of the explosion that the bodies of the victims were blown to pieces.

Senior police officials visited the spot. Police said they have registered a case and taken up further investigation.