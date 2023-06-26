Two killed after AC compressor explodes in Telangana

Two persons were killed when an air-conditioner's compressor exploded in Telangana’s Nalgonda town on Monday

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Ac blast in Telangana
Image Credits: IANS

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when an air-conditioner’s compressor exploded in Telangana’s Nalgonda town on Monday.

The incident occurred in the cold storage of a fruit shop. Police said the explosion took place in New Star Fruit company in Barkatpura colony.

Shop owner Sheikh Khaleel and employee Sajid died on the spot. Four others present in the premises at the time of the blast had a narrow escape.

According to police, the explosion occurred when Khaleel and Sajid were trying to repair the air-conditioner.

Such was the impact of the explosion that the bodies of the victims were blown to pieces.

Senior police officials visited the spot. Police said they have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

You might also like
Nation

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu highway opened after 20 hours

Nation

8 killed, 7 others injured after speeding truck rams into rickshaw in Maharashtra

Nation

Watch: Four men rob car at gunpoint, Rs 2 lakh looted in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan…

Nation

Karnataka man slits friend’s throat, drink his blood over suspicion of affair…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans