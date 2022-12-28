Two Dubai returnees test positive for Covid at Chennai

Chennai: Two passengers coming from Dubai have tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19 at the Chennai airport today afternoon, informed Tamil Nadu Health department.

Both the passemgers hail from Pudukottai district’s Alangudi and they were returning from Dubai. Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory

“Two passengers who arrived from Dubai tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both passengers hail from Pudukottai district’s Alangudi. Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory,” said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

After government of India started random testing of international passengers arriving at the airports for Covid-19, atleast 39 international travellers have tested positive for the infection in the last three days.

Earlier a woman and her six-year-old daughter who returned to Virudhunagar city from China via Sri Lanka tested positive after undergoing RT-PCR test at Madurai airport.