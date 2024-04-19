Two CRPF jawans injured in blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur: At least two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district were reported injured after a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) exploded, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Galgam village under the Usoor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation on Friday.

As per the information, the blast occurred around 500 metres from a polling booth, injuring two security men.

Bijapur district falls in the Maoist-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting is underway in the first phase of general elections.

The area is under the influence of Maoists and due to a lack of proper road connectivity and safety reasons, the polling parties were air-dropped to their respective areas by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In anti-Maoist operations this year 79 Maoists have been killed so far with 29 being gunned down in a single encounter in Kanker on April 16.