Chhattisgarh: The CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who had been held hostage by the Maoists for five days, has been released. He has been brought to the CRPF camp in Bijapur following his release by the red rebels.

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas is a constable of the 210th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite wing of the CRPF.

Also read: Bijapur Gunfight: Naxals Release Picture Of CRPF Commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas

It is to be noted that Manhas had gone missing during the fierce gun battle with over 300 PLGAs ultras in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district in which 22 security personnel were killed and 31 were injured. Over 1,000 security personnel of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) took part in the operation. The gun battle took place on Saturday noon near Tekulgudem village under Tarrem police station.