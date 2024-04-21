TV anchor faints while delivering live news due to severe heatwave in West Bengal

Kolkata: Amidst most parts of the country grappling with scorching heatwave, a distressing incident took place as Doordarshan anchor fainted while delivering live news in West Bengal.

Following the incident, the new anchor, identified as Lopamudra Sinha, who is stationed at the Kolkata branch of Doordarshan, took to her Facebook handle and shared about her health condition.

In the post, she mentioned that her blood pressure plummeted drastically during the live news broadcast, leading her to collapse. She further informed that despite not feeling well, she attempted to carry on, assuming a glass of water would make her feel better. However, she could not get a chance to drink water due to the nature of the broadcast.

Following this she informed that she gradually loss vision and saw the teleprompter fade away, which ultimately led to her blackout. The reason behind the incident is said to be the extreme heatwave condition in the area.

It is worth mentioning here that many areas in the southern part of West Bengal are currently experiencing temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius and are expected to rise further in upcoming days.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued heat wave warning for today. Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places with severe heat wave at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Boudh and Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Balangir.