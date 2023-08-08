Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha

New-Delhi: Rajya Sabha Speaker VP Dhankhar on Tuesday suspended TMC’s Derek O’ Brien from the Upper House for remainder of the monsoon session for his unruly behaviour.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had moved a motion for his suspension “for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House.”

Amid the ruckus in the Upper House, VP Dhankhar ordered Derek O’ Brien must leave the House.

The House has been adjourned till 12 noon.

(More details awaited)