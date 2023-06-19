Tourism industry suffers in Sikkim for incessant rain

New Delhi: The tourism industry in Sikkim is suffering huge losses due to incessant rain in the State, said reports on Monday. Besides, rain, the state is also witnessing multiple landslides.

As per reports, the most affected areas that have suffered due to rain are North Sikkim, East Sikkim and a few parts of South Sikkim.

Reportedly, tourists are not able to visit some of the beautiful tourist attractions as these places have been closed by the government due to rainfall situation.

Tourism industry is suffering huge losses due to continuous rain in the state.

The tourists are not able to visit some beautiful sites due to the sudden closure of these sites by the govt in view of rainfall situation. Bookings have been cancelled for hotels due to which hoteliers are incurring losses,” says Deepa Agarwal, hotelier, Gangtok, tweeted ANI.