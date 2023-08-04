Tomato prices likely to reach Rs 300/kg in coming days

New Delhi: Tomato prices in Delhi have surged to a staggering Rs 250 per kilogramme in retail markets, with wholesale prices touching Rs 220 per kg. The popular vegetable in Indian kitchens has seen a sudden price hike, leading to concerns of further retail price increases. On Wednesday, even Mother Dairy, a well-known dairy and vegetable vendor, sold tomatoes at a staggering Rs 259 per kg.

Wholesale traders are bracing for even higher prices in the coming days, with predictions that the cost may escalate to Rs 300 per kilogramme. Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) member Kaushik reported that wholesalers are facing significant losses due to a sharp decline in sales of tomatoes, capsicum, and other seasonal vegetables.

The distressing situation can be attributed, in part, to the transportation challenges arising from landslides and heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, which is a major vegetable-producing state. Sanjai Bhagat, a wholesaler at Azadpur Mandi, expressed the difficulties in exporting vegetables due to these adverse weather conditions, which cause delays of 6 to 8 hours compared to regular transportation times. The extended transportation period has resulted in compromised vegetable quality, further contributing to the price surge.

Anil Malhotra, another APMC member, emphasised that the low supply and demand for tomatoes in the market have added to the hardships faced by vendors. Customers, too, are showing reluctance to buy certain vegetables like tomatoes, capsicum, cauliflower, and cabbage.

The increasing prices of essential commodities such as onions, beans, carrots, ginger, chillies, and tomatoes have sparked dissatisfaction among voters ahead of the upcoming state elections. Additionally, these costlier staples are expected to contribute to higher retail inflation. Retail inflation is projected to reach a seven-month peak in July, potentially limiting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) capacity to implement interest rate cuts during the year.