Three Naxalites were killed in an Anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Atleast three naxalities were killed in an anti naxal operation led by Telangana’s Greyhounds along with the Chhattisgarh Police in Kanker district on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Karriguta forests of Pujari Kanker on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Later, the cops along with the greyhounds recovered bodies of the Naxalities and weapons from the spot.

