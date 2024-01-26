Three killed in autorickshaw-bus collision in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Three agriculture workers were killed and 13 other injured in a collision between a RTC bus and an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in Lingamguntla in Chikaluripet mandal of the district.

The deceased were identified as Y. Hanumayamma, 60, G. Shivaparwathy, 58, and Sheikh Hazrat Wali, 65.

According to police, about 15 agriculture workers were travelling in an autorickshaw, which was heading to Appapuram village from Veluru village. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus belonging to Macherla depot was on its way to Chilkaluripet.

When the autorickshaw came onto Chilkaluripet road from an internal road, the bus driver tried to avoid hitting it but could not succeed. The autorickshaw was crushed under the bus. While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed at government hospital Chilkaluripet.

Thirteen others were undergoing treatment and two of them are stated to be in a critical condition.