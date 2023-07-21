Three Earthquakes Strike Jaipur Within 30 minutes
Jaipur: In an unusual series of seismic events, Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur experienced three consecutive earthquakes within a span of half an hour on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties or destruction have been reported.
The first earthquake struck at 4:09 am local time, registering a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale with a depth of 10 kilometers. Just thirteen minutes later, at 4:22 am, a second earthquake occurred with a magnitude of 3.1 and a depth of 5 kilometers. The third and final earthquake of this series struck at 4:25 am, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, and with a depth of 10 kilometers.
Taking to its Twitter handle, National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.”
Later again it said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.”
The reports of the third tremor were also given by the department. It tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.”
All three earthquakes had an epicenter in depth between 5 km to 10 km. The locals have been asked to stay aware of the seismic events and come out of the house whenever an earthquake happens.