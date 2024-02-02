Thalapathy Vijay launches his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam

Chennai: Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay has launched his political party on Friday and named it Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The TVK translated in english as Tamil Nadu Victory Party.

Vijay said his party will not contest the Lok Sabha election. The TVK will also not support anyone, as decided in its recently held general council and executive council meetings, he said.

He said, “I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service.”