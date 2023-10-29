Terrorists open fire at cop in J&K’s Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer shot by Unidentified Terrorists at Eidgah area in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, Further details awaited.
Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire at a police officer in J&K’s Srinagar on Sunday.
Police sources said the terrorists fired at police inspector Masroor Ahmad in the Eidgah area on Sunday afternoon.
“He was immediately shifted to the hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” the sources said.
Hospital sources said Ahmad was admitted in a critical condition.
Further details awaited.
