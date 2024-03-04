Tamil Nadu: Migrant worker attacked over suspicious of being kidnapper

Chennai: A migrant worker was attacked by a mob after they suspected the worker to be a kidnapper in Tamil Nadu. The incident has come to the fore from Parikapatu village under Thiruvallur district of the state.

According to reports, the man was walking through the village and was talking to some children on the road when he was attacked by the crowd. Reportedly, he was attacked due to rumours of his being a kidnapper spread across the village.

After being attacked by the mob and sustained injuries to his face and shoulder. He was later locked up inside a temple and the crowd called the police.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the initiated a probe into the matter. After preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the man was attacked based on rumours of kidnapping which were circulating on social media in the area.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital and further detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

