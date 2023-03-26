Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Strong Earthquake tremors felt in Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 and 4.2 struck in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Earthquake in rajasthan
File Photo

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, while a magnitude of 4.2 struck Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Changlang at 1:45 a.m. on the night, and after 30 minutes, tremors were felt in Bikaner.

The epicentre of this earthquake in Bikaner was 516 km west of Bikaner.

Take a look

Rahul changes his Twitter bio, writes Dis’qualified MP

Rahul’s disqualification: Police deny permission for Satyagraha…

There were no reports of damage or loss of life.

Jyotishree Kisan 197 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
Nation

India’s LVM3 rocket lifts off with 36 OneWeb satellites

Nation

Land for job scam: CBI grills Tejashwi for 8 hours

Nation

Kareena Kapoor Khan promotes reading and foundational learning for young children

Nation

Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow in Karnataka; 1 held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.