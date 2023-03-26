Strong Earthquake tremors felt in Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, while a magnitude of 4.2 struck Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Changlang at 1:45 a.m. on the night, and after 30 minutes, tremors were felt in Bikaner.

The epicentre of this earthquake in Bikaner was 516 km west of Bikaner.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 26-03-2023, 02:16:37 IST, Lat: 28.40 & Long: 68.06, Depth: 8 Km ,Location: 516km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/X8RL8NbzD6@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/NEB8MLUnal — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 25, 2023

There were no reports of damage or loss of life.