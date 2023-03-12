Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal

West Bengal: Vande Bharat Express train was pelted with stone once again near Farrakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Saturday.

The window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged due to the stone pelting, Eastern Railway said in a statement.

Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway said that the incident is very unfortunate and it will be investigated.

As per sources, the window panes of the high-speed train has been damaged as stones were allegedly thrown at the train near Howrah station.

This is not the first time, stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat Express train. Prior to this, stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches of the Vande Bharat Express train near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, which resulted in the damage of two window panes. This incident happened in January 2023.

After that the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda in the same month.

The RPF Commander had informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district.