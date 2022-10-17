Speeding BMW crashes at 230 kmph on Purvanchal Expressway, leaves 4 dead

New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, four people were killed who were travelling in a BMW sedan when it collided with a container truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The victims have been identified as Anand Prakash, a resident of Dehri, Bihar, Akhilesh Singh, who was a realtor, Deepak Kumar, an engineer, both from Aurangabad, Bihar, a businessman named Mukesh and investigations are on to identify the fourth who was killed. All of them were in their mid-30s.

There are two videos of a high speeding BMW that crashed on the Purvanchal Expressway have gone viral on social media and also gives us an insight to what the occupants in the BMW were up to before the incident.

The car was on its way from Sultanpur to Delhi.

Reports says, the BMW was travelling at a speed of 230 kph when the collision occurred. One of the co-passengers were streaming their high-speed journey on the freeway live on Facebook and the camera was fixed on the speedometer. Another co-passenger can be heard saying ‘chaaro marenge’ all four of us will die.

One of the co-passengers asked everyone to fasten their seatbelts and assured them he would speed up once he finds a long deserted stretch on the road. Then all of a sudden the car rammed into a container truck coming from the opposite side.

The collision was so severe that the engine of the car was completely damaged and all four occupants were blown away and fell at some distance.