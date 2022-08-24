Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups, the party stated, adding that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be accompanying her during the trip.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be traveling abroad for medical checkups, she will also visit her ailing mother, before she returns to Delhi,” party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be travelling with the Congress President,” it added.

However, the scheduled rally on September 4 will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of the Delhi rally and ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress is planning a press blitz with news conferences of senior leaders in the state capitals to highlight the issues of inflation and unemployment in the country.

According to Congress leaders, the party will hold a presser on August 29 for ‘Dilli Chalo, Halla Bol’ rally and then on September 5 for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The party wants to focus on the rally which is planned in Delhi and then the yatra which will be 3,500 km long.

The Congress has deferred its proposed ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally scheduled for August 28 to September 4 due to the prevailing Covid situation in the national capital.