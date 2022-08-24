Sonia Gandhi
File Photo: IANS

Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups

By IANS 86 0

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups, the party stated, adding that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be accompanying her during the trip.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be traveling abroad for medical checkups, she will also visit her ailing mother, before she returns to Delhi,” party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be travelling with the Congress President,” it added.

However, the scheduled rally on September 4 will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of the Delhi rally and ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress is planning a press blitz with news conferences of senior leaders in the state capitals to highlight the issues of inflation and unemployment in the country.

According to Congress leaders, the party will hold a presser on August 29 for ‘Dilli Chalo, Halla Bol’ rally and then on September 5 for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The party wants to focus on the rally which is planned in Delhi and then the yatra which will be 3,500 km long.

The Congress has deferred its proposed ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally scheduled for August 28 to September 4 due to the prevailing Covid situation in the national capital.

You might also like
Nation

India reports 10,649 new Covid-19 infections, Active Cases Stand At 96,442

State

Petrol diesel prices decrease today: Check fuel rates in your city

Nation

Modi to address labour ministers of all states and UTs

Business

Gold rate in India slightly increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.