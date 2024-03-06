Six-year-old gang-raped in UP’s Ballia

Ballia: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two boys of the village in Phephna area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

Additional Superintendent of Police D. P. Tiwari, said that the incident took place on Monday evening when the girl was playing near her house.

The two boys, who were her playmates, took her to a secluded spot and raped her.

When the girl returned home, she narrated the ordeal to her mother.

On Tuesday, the mother reported the incident to the police and a case under Section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act was registered.

The girl was sent for medical examination which confirmed rape.

The boys, aged 10 and 12, were detained and produced before a juvenile court. They have now been sent to a remand home.