Shocking! Gujarat couple behead themselves for human sacrificial ritual

Rajkot: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly committed suicide by beheading themselves for a sacrificial ritual in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Hemubhai Makwana (38) and his wife Hansaben (35).

Report says, the couple committed suicide using a guillotine like mechanism attached to a rope which they created at home.

The husband-wife duo executed the plan in such a manner that their heads rolled into the fire altar after getting severed, Sub-inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja of Vinchhiya police station saidsaid, adding that a suicide note was found from the place of the incident.

“The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope. As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire,” Jadeja said.

The couple has two children and parents, who learnt about the incident on Sunday morning and informed the police, the official said.

The family members of the couple revealed that the duo had been offering prayers in the hut every day since last year.