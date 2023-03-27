10-year-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in UP, 3 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was killed by three people after an occultist asked them to perform a “human sacrifice,” police said on Sunday.

The boy, a resident of Parsa village, went missing on Thursday night. His body was found the same evening, and it seemed that someone had cut the child’s throat, according to Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma.

During the investigation, police found that the deceased child’s cousin Anoop had a two-and-a-half-year-old son who was mentally challenged and also used to remain sick. When the treatment did not yield positive results, Anoop approached an occultist near his village, police said.

According to police, the occultist instigated Anoop to perform the human sacrifice, and then he and Vivek’s uncle Chintaram killed the child with a spade.

On Saturday, the police arrested the three suspects: Anoop, Chintaram, and the occultist.

Police said a murder case has been registered against them.