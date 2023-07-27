Shocking! Couple sells baby to buy iPhone 14 to make reels in West Bengal

Kolkata: A couple reportedly sold their 8-month-old baby in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district to purchase iPhone 14 for making Instagram reels.

The police have arrested the toddler’s mother, identified as Sathi, and the woman who bought the baby, identified as Priyanka Gosh. However, the baby’s father, Jaydev is absconding.

According to reports, the incident came to light after the neighbor of the couple noticed peculiar behavior and the absence of their 8-month-old son. They observed the couple, who were struggling financially, suddenly acquire an iPhone, which coincided with their baby’s disappearance. The neighbors immediately informed the police about the incident.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and detained Sathi. During interrogation, she confessed that they sold the baby and used the money to travel to various parts of West Bengal to create Instagram reels.

The police immediately arrested Sathi and Priyanka Gosh, the woman who bought the baby. The police have also launched a search for Jaydev. Further investigation into the matter is underway.